LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Burlington Stores is opening a brand new store located at Jeffersonville Town Center, 4101 Town Center Blvd. this spring.

This is a relocation of their Green Tree Mall location in Clarksville. The new location will feature an updated and fresh new shopping experience.

“We are thrilled to remain in the Jeffersonville community, providing local residents with a new shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores.

The new store will be 37,000 sq. feet.

