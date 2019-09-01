INDIANA, USA — (AP) - Breweries, wineries and distilleries in Indiana and Michigan are experiencing delays because some permits are not being issued due to the partial federal government shutdown.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau issues permits that allow businesses to open, craft a new beer or wine, or create labeling for a product. That agency is currently closed.

Some businesses have delayed opening while they wait for permits. Others have halted launching new recipes as they wait for formulas to be approved.

And once the bureau reopens, there will likely be a backlog of applications to be processed.

The shutdown started Dec. 21 after President Donald Trump refused to sign a bill that would've fully funded the government because it didn't include $5.7 million for a border wall.