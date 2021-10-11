Popular bourbon Woodford Reserve to double production

The distillery in Versailles is in the process of doubling its production, going from three of its iconic copper stills to 6 and 8 fermenters to 16.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Woodford Reserve is turning 25 and the distillery is making plans for more people across the world to enjoy its bourbon.

Additional grain and barrel unloading areas and a training center for employees is also in the works.

As they grow, distillery leaders said they are committed to maintaining the same quality.

“We're taking tremendous care to make sure we protect the brand and make sure we protect the product, measuring things such as specific as the amount of surface area of copper to make sure it maintains all of the characteristics that we've got today. We're very confident that the quality will match and exceed exactly what we have today,” general manager Josh Anderson said.

Currently, only bourbon lovers in Australia and the United Kingdom have access to Woodford Reserve.

The distillery hopes the increase production will allow them to expand in more countries.

The addition is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

