Hardin County's population expected to surge with BlueOval SK battery park, report says

Once completed, officials project Hardin County will see a massive population boom.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — When the new BlueOval SK battery park is completed in Hardin County, the area will see major growth, according to a new study.

The 208-page report, released on Tuesday, was commissioned by the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce and aims to better understand the economic growth the region could undergo and what needs to be done to meet the community's needs.

According to the study, Hardin County's population is expected to surge by 22,000 people. That's a population of nearly 20%.

And with that population boom, those people will need somewhere to live. Officials anticipate needing over 8,000 new housing unit to meet those new residents' needs.

Almost 4,000 students will be enrolled in K-12 public schools, as well, the report detailed.

The study said there's an expected direct payroll of $3.63 billion at the batter park from 2026 to 2035, which could be a major boost to the local economy.

BlueOval SK is expected to bring 5,000 new jobs to the county.

