Coffee company building new Jeffersonville store; donates to local hospital

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Arizona-based coffee company began building a drive-thru coffee stand in southern Indiana and donated to a local hospital.

7 Brew announced on Thursday that it is building a second location in Jeffersonville by dropping the future coffee stand on-site at the Jeffersonville Town Center on Veterans Parkway and donating $2,000 to Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to bring an array of delicious drinks to caffeinate and energize the Jeffersonville community with our newest 7 Brew stand,” Ralph Cole, director of operations for 7 Brew Jeffersonville, said. “At 7 Brew, we are passionate about spreading kindness and connecting with the local community, so we are honored to partner with Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital to show our gratitude for all they do for women's and children’s health.”

The construction crew dropped the soon-to-be 7 Brew coffee stand into place on Thursday morning. Officials say they expect to open in mid-December.

Members of the Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital team attended the building drop to receive the donation from 7 Brew.

“We are honored to have established a longstanding partnership with 7 Brew as they continue to grow in the area. Their commitment to giving back and supporting children and family health organizations is admirable,” Heather Singleton, director for the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation, said. “This gift will help us continue providing comprehensive care to children in the Louisville area.”

7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas. The brand now has more than 120 stands across the country.

The 7 Brew stand are looking to hire 50 people in the Jeffersonville area. If you're interested in applying, click here.

The first 7 Brew location in Jeffersonville is on 10th Street near I-265.

