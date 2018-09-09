LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A $650 million expansion has been planned for a sheet steel mill in northern Kentucky.

Nucor Corporation says the Ghent, Kentucky expansion will nearly double its production of flat-rolled sheet steel and will add 70 jobs.

The new expansion is on top of a $175 million construction project underway at the same site.

Governor Matt Bevin announced the news via social media saying the state is “grateful for the company’s commitment to forging success in Kentucky.”

Officials say the project will allow them to better serve automotive and value-added customers.

