(LBF) -- An Indianapolis developer could bring apartments and retail to Butchertown as the neighborhood continues its renaissance.

Deylen Realty Inc. filed plans with Louisville Metro Government Monday to construct as many as 104 apartments and nearly 5,000 square feet of first-floor retail on the site of a vacant industrial warehouse at 330 N. Spring St.

The one-acre parcel is owned by Advanced Material Handling Co. and is at the corner of Story Avenue off Interstate 64. Deylen plans to purchase the property.

The four-story building would have more than 129,000 square feet of usable space and three floors of residential units, ranging in size from studios to two-bedroom apartments, according to the development plan.

The complex, known as Stout, also would feature a community room and an outdoor plaza and green roof that would be used by tenants.

Trinity Hart, vice president of development for Deylen, estimates the project will cost about $20 million.

