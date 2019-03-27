FRANKFORT, Ky. — A steel company has announced it will build a $1.35 billion mill in a rural Kentucky county.

Nucor Corp. said Wednesday it will build the new steel plate facility at Brandenburg. Nucor's project in the Meade County community about 45 miles southwest of Louisville is expected to create 400 jobs. The company says the average salary will be about $72,000 per year.

"The construction jobs that are coming with the project will be a massive amount," David Pace with Brandenburg Economic Development said. "They're projecting between 1,700 to 2,000 jobs during construction."

The announcement came shortly after Kentucky economic development officials approved about $40 million in state incentives for Nucor.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted in favor of the incentives during a special meeting. Gov. Matt Bevin was among state and local officials attending the economic development announcement in Brandenburg.

“This massive project will transform the region’s economy and provide high-quality jobs to Kentuckians for generations to come," Bevin said.

Pace said that Nucor's goal is to be in construction by the end of the year and finish in 2022, and said people are already asking how to get jobs.

"They don’t have those details worked out yet," Pace said. "71 percent of our citizens drive out of the county every day to work. SO that's going to give a lot of those people the opportunity to possibly be able to get a job here locally."

Mayor Ronnie Joyner said the news was a dream come true for a small town, as the entire community will benefit from the addition.

"This is one of the biggest things that's ever happened to Meade County and hopefully we're all going to be ready for it," Joyner said.

Meade County Judge Executive Gerry Lynn agreed with Joyner, saying this brings opportunities to not only people in Brandenburg, but people across the county.

"It'll affect not only just the community right here close, but I'm going to say a 75 to 100 mile radius around Brandenburg is where it'll affect a lot of people as far as workers go, Lynn said. "Just the fact of President Trump calling and congratulating us as a state that this deal landed here for us was pretty awesome."

