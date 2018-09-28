FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Attorney General Andy Beshear warned senior citizens and military veterans to be wary of a new scam that attempts to switch their monthly bank deposit to a con artist’s bank account.

A press release from Beshear’s office said they have recently received reports from seniors and veterans in Edmonson, Fayette, Jefferson and Spencer counties who say scammers tried to steal their monthly Social Security or veteran benefit.

The scam begins with someone pretending to be an employee of a bank or veterans organization, or Social Security administrator, claiming the victim's benefit deposit must be 'reverified' following 'suspicious acitivity.'

Once the victim provides their personal, banking and account login information, the scammer has what they need to steal the victim’s identity and make unauthorized direct deposit changes.

Beshear said that this week his office was able to help one of the veterans scammed recover $3,169.

“Con artists will stop at nothing to steal, including targeting seniors who rely on their benefits as a large portion of their income after retirement,” Beshear said.

Beshear’s office said identity thieves and mobile deposit scams are increasing as online banking advances allow Kentuckians to change their own mobile deposit routing information online or through smartphone apps.

The office advises Kentuckians to follow these steps in avoiding the scams:

Do not respond to unknown callers. If you did not initiate contact with the Social Security Administration or the Veterans Benefits Administration, and are randomly contacted by them – it is most likely a scam. Never provide your personal, financial or account login information to unknown, unverified people. Always contact the legitimate agency independently before any transaction. Protect your computer and banking data by using security software, firewalls and keep security patches and passwords up to date.

Beshear said he recommends all Kentuckians stay ahead of scammers by signing up for Scam Alerts. To enroll text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV-311 (468-311) or online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.

