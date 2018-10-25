CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WHAS11) — While no one hit Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, we do have another millionaire in Kentucky!

According to the Kentucky Lottery, a ticket matching all five white ball winning numbers - but not the Powerball - was sold in Crestwood. That ticket wins the game's second prize of a million dollars.

This is the second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in less than three weeks. Three $1 million Mega Millions tickets have also been sold in Kentucky.

The winner of a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville has not yet come forward.

The name of the location in Crestwood that sold the $1 million Powerball ticket will be announced once security measures are performed.

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $750 million for Saturday night's drawing.

