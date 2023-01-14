Winner, winner! | $1 million Mega Millions prize sold in Louisville

Lottery officials say there were two $10,000 winning tickets sold in Franklin and Louisville, in addition to the $1 million win.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday the 13th was lucky for one Louisvillian!

While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player is the area's newest millionaire.

“The fantastic second prize in the Mega Millions game was won in Louisville overnight,” President and CEO Mary Harville said. “We cannot wait to greet our newest millionaire!”

Lottery officials say there were two $10,000 winning tickets sold in Franklin and Louisville, in addition to the $1 million win.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night's drawing were:

30 – 43 – 45 – 46 - 61 Mega Ball 14

Officials say players are encouraged to check their tickets for prize amounts won at at Kentucky Lottery's website or on the official Kentucky Lottery app. Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The location where the million-dollar ticket was sold will be released when the Kentucky Lottery Security Department has finished all procedures, officials said.

