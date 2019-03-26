Remember turning 18 and everyone congratulated you on becoming an adult but you still felt like a child? You are not the only one.

Yes, technically you get to do adult activities, like drive and vote and jury duty and pay taxes and pay bills and pay mortgages and buy groceries that are more green than brown. Wait, why do we want to be adults again?

According to a recent study by University of Cambridge scientists, important brain developments still take place in our 20's, and most human brains take almost 25 years to develop. This means you aren't really an adult until about the age of 30.

“What we’re really saying is that to have a definition of when you move from childhood to adulthood looks increasingly absurd. It’s a much more nuanced transition that takes place over three decades” says Professor Peter Jones from Cambridge University, one of the professors taking part in a neuroscience meeting hosted by the Academy of Medical Sciences in Oxford.

He also said "systems like the education system, the health system, and the legal system make it convenient for themselves to make definitions."

So continue to binge watch Netflix, eat ice cream, and stay up late because you technically aren't an adult yet.