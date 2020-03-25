LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — If you're worried about staying in shape or getting in shape during this pandemic, you're not alone. There is SO much content online from workout videos to memes referencing how difficult it is to stay healthy in these times. Fitness equipment is out of stock on Amazon. Most of us don't have home gyms.

So, what do we do?

If you're like us, you're probably just winging it one week at a time and hoping for the best. Also, a little disclaimer, we're not fitness icons. We enjoy our social distancing beer and pizza just as much as we enjoy a good workout.

This series is really catered to people who want to make workouts from home a part of their life, not their whole life.

WEEK 1:

In this first week, we wanted to focus on tips for making working out from home possible and (maybe) even fun. We think these five tips are great to get started.

Take advantage of free resources. We tried out this workout, but there are all kinds of options on YouTube. Find a buddy to hold you accountable. It’s a fun way to stay motivated and to socialize during these socially distant times. Our producer Kirin also frequently pushes us to join her for yoga! #Zen #Ohm Use technology to workout together. We did our workout via FaceTime so we could encourage each other without being in close quarters. Try to make this a part of your routine. It doesn’t have to be every day, but exercising consistently might build a healthy habit that outlasts the pandemic. Be mindful of your neighbors. Especially if you live in an apartment. No one likes to feel like they live below a stampede of wild animals. Try searching for "low-impact" workouts to keep the noise level down.

Again, these are pretty much pro-tips from people who aren't pros, so take everything with a grain of salt and make sure that whatever you try fitness-wise is what's best for you and your physicality.

If you have any questions or want to send us your workout plans, text us at 502-582-7220!

