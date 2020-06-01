HUDDLESTON, Va. — A woman in Virginia created a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture country singer Willie Nelson that includes a guitar and Nelson's iconic pigtail braids.

Huddleston native Beth Bays has been creating giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years. She debuted the sculpture of Nelson in November and called it "Will-Hay Nelson."

In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 photo, a hay bale sculpture called Will-Hay Nelson stands in a field on Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston, Va. (Emily Elconin/The News & Advance via AP)

AP

Bays owns Buckscrape Farms and started making the hay sculptures as part of a hay bale decorating contest. The contest ended a few years ago but Bays continues to create new sculptures each year for the community. She says it may be hard to top this one.

