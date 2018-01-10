WHAS11 — Halloween is on the horizon and that means all things scary and spooky are in the spotlight. But what real-life terrors are keeping Kentuckiana residents up at night?

A new report from A Secure Life reveals what household fears each state has searched for the most on Google. The data was gathered by evaluating the most common household fears among homeowners on various social media platforms. That data was then funneled through Google Trends to see what fears were frequently searched for in each state.

Mold took the top spot in the report. Kentucky was one of eleven states that had mold (or black mold) as the most-Googled fear. The second most prevalent concern was carbon monoxide poisoning, appearing in searches in six states including Alaska, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Other states had more unique fears. The report found that Indiana residents are looking for monsters - not under the bed, but in the bed. The top search result for the Hoosier state was bed bugs. Meanwhile, Tennesseans are haunted by the possible presence of ghosts.

Other fears that made the list include robbery, hurricane preparation, and gun safety.

To read the full report, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV