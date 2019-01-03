HOUSTON — Inside the Center for Drug Discovery at the Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Martin Matzuk and a team of colleagues are trying to develop a birth control pill for men.

"We're constantly working on this," Matzuk said. "It would block the ability of sperm to develop, but it wouldn't affect hormones at all."

The goal is to make a pill that's reversible and would allow men to kick up sperm production again once they stop the drug.

"For sure it's complex," Matzuk said.

In 2012, researchers were able to see that exact result through testing on mice. Reproducing that effect in a pill for men is the challenge.

But at Baylor's lab, researchers are compiling DNA encoded chemical libraries. They each contain different molecular combos that could hold the key to this pill or curing other ailments.

"You don't want any side effects at all," Matzuk said. "That's our goal."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation helped fund Dr. Matzuk's research with a $600,000 grant in 2017. Researchers say they've gotten lots of interest from men willing to take part in future trials.

"Men would be willing to take the male contraceptive pill," Dr. Stephen Palmer said.

Dr. Matzuk says he doesn't see this being a daily pill for men, more like weekly and should have no negative impact on sexual desire.

"Maybe if men knew they were not going to have children, they'll be more likely to have interactions with women," Matzuk said.

There is no set timetable for when clinical trials would begin on men. Dr. Matzuk hopes it's within the next 10 years.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.