Whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob, you can find common ground by staying in the Twilight Swan house, which is now an Airbnb.

If you're not a Twiheart, this might not sound like anything special. But, if Stephenie Meyers is one of your favorite authors who kept you flipping the pages of the Twilight book series, this is probably really important news.

"This house was used for filming in the movie Twilight! Team Edward?— Sleep in the 'lookout' room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob?— Sleep in the 'Jacob Black guest room,' located off the main entry downstairs," is said on the booking page.

For $330 to $430 a night, depending on the day you book, this experience is one that will "dazzle" you, almost as much as Edward's skin when it hits the sunlight.

There is a reservation guest list for those eager to book a stay. And according to the website, "13 recent guests said this place was sparkling clean."

Grab your friends and iron your old Twilight t-shirt so you can roll up ready to fan-girl.

