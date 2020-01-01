Editor's note: Video is unrelated to this story.

Letters that poet T.S. Eliot wrote to his muse and confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled after more than 60 years in storage. The letters will be made available to researchers at Princeton University Library.

Researchers are hoping the letters provide insight into the relationship Eliot had with Hale, his longtime friend.

The extent of their relationship has been speculated about for decades. The letters have been sealed since Hale donated them in 1956. Letters that Hale wrote to Eliot were burned.

One scholar calls the unveiling the “literary event of the decade.”

Emily Hale and T.S. Eliot pose in a 1946 family photo in Dorset, Vermont. After more than 60 years of sitting sealed up in a storage facility at Princeton University Library, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled. (Princeton University Library via AP)

