American Airlines Flight 2354 from Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth was rerouted to Wichita Falls on Thursday after thunderstorms hit the area, leaving 159 people stuck until the next day.

That’s when the plane’s captain decided to order 40 boxes of Papa Johns and deliver it to passengers himself.

A Twitter video of the thoughtful moment shows the plane’s captain, Jeff Raines, handing out the boxes to passengers lined up on the airport curb.

@AmericanAir The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don’t think I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sLmo76ckUB — Josh Raines (@J_reigns2) September 7, 2018

“I don't think I've seen this before," Josh Raines, an employee who shot the video, wrote alongside his tweet.

Bystanders can be heard saying, “What a guy!”

While the captain thanked people for their compliments, he made sure to clarify that the gesture was a team effort.

“My First Officer was on the telephone with crew tracking/hotel desk arranging for our release and hotels for the entire crew. The Flight Attendants manned a galley cart from the aircraft serving waters, juice, and sodas to all the passengers in the terminal,” Raines wrote on his Facebook page. “All while the Envoy SPS Personnel were arranging for a bus, re-booking flights, and answering a flurry of questions from these passengers. Thanks to everyone for your help – there is no “I” in TEAM.”

The scheduled flight took off the next day, American Airlines said.

"We are always proud of our crew members who take great care of our customers who fly on American Airlines and are fortunate that they are the best in the business," said airline spokesman Tom Henderson.

