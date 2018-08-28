(ABC News) -- There's another office baby boom, only this time the parents are police officers.

Seven dads and one mom from the Erlanger Police Department in Erlanger, Kentucky, proudly showed off their little ones in a photo after four boys and four girls were born to department staff in less than a year.

But this isn't the only first-responder baby boom that's gone viral. In May, members of the Glenpool Fire Department in Glenpool, Oklahoma, posed with seven new kids in a picture snapped by the mom of one of the babies.

And recently, 16 intensive care nurses at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, discovered that they were all pregnant at the same time.

Members of the Erlanger Police Department sent a message to the Glenpool Fire Department in a Facebook post with the hashtag #wegotubeat.

Copyright (c) 2018 ABC All Rights Reserved