NEW YORK — Funko revealed several sports legend Pop! Vinyl figures, including one of Louisville's own.

The company revealed a Muhammad Ali, formerly known as Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., figure at Toy Fair New York Friday, February 15. Revealed alongside Ali were MLB mascot and current player figures, alongside baseball great Babe Ruth.

Though an official release date has not been set, Funko stated the figures were "coming soon."

