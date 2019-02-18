If you’re a working mom and have ever suffered from “mom-guilt”, a study from the journal Work, Employment, and Society has some good news for you.

It turns out that young girls whose mothers work grow up to have more successful careers.

An article by Money.com breaks down the research, which looked at family and career data on more than 100,000 men and women.

The study, authored by Harvard Business School professor Kathleen McGinn, says that the true impact of working moms is most evident in their daughters. Girls who grew up with working moms were more likely to have their own careers than those with stay-at-home moms. They were also more likely to have better-paying jobs.

Boys who grew up with working moms tended to develop more domestic traits, the study says. They spent more time doing housework and caring for children than those with stay-at-home mothers.

“That doesn’t mean that stay-at-home moms are damaging their children’s futures,” Kristen Bahler says in the Money.com article.

The author of the study stresses that there is not one “right way” to parent a child and there are pros and cons to both paths.