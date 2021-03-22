Have an amazing student in your life? Nominate them for a Star Student Award!

Star students are recognized for academics, community service, improvement or all-around good attitudes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here at WHAS11, we know the last year has been hard on everyone, especially students. While many have been working from home for the past year, we wanted to do something to let our local students know that all of their hard work is getting noticed.

To do that, we launched our Star Student Awards in March. These students are nominated by their teachers, coaches or family.

When a student is selected, we sit down with the student and her or his teacher to learn what makes them so special. We then air a portion of that interview on WHAS11 to recognize them for their hard work.

We know how important education is, and we're hoping this is a way to do our part in recognizing some super students during a year that's been anything but super.

If you'd like to nominate a WHAS Star Student, send an email to dsechtin@whas11.com.

Check out our Star Students!

Larry Smith, 4th Grade, Norton Elementary

