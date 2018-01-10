When you want to sleep, you must get it in when you can!

Just ask Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi and Todd Tucker’s son, Ace.

Todd shared a cute moment Sunday as he and Ace were winding down a great father and son day of bonding.

The two-year-old was trying his hand at bowling with his dad and managed to knock down all but one pin at the bowling alley.

After that moment, Todd also shared on his Instagram a sleeping Ace, who appeared to be exhausted from his outing.

“Daddy Daycare puts them out! @acewellstucker can’t hang,” Todd said in the post.

He asks Ace questions if he’s sleeping but the little one was unfazed.

Ace would eventually say a “hmm” but wouldn't break that sleep.

In the end, Todd tells Ace that he loved him, and he mumbled his reply with his eyes still closed.

Little Ace has plenty of adventures you can follow on his official Instagram account.

He also has his own line of unisex kids clothing called Raising Ace.

