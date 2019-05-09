LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After suffering an adverse reaction to anesthesia during an elbow surgery, Joseph Solomon wasn’t sure if he would be able to live a normal life again.

“I became disabled at that point,” he said. He was in a catatonic state for weeks after the reaction.

It took five months for the physical injuries to heal but, even as his body started to work again, emotional scarring remained. He learned to find his healing through kayaking.

“Being out in nature and using that repetition of paddling downriver—it's calming, it's serene, and it's very nice to be out in nature because it's therapeutic to me,” he said.

Solomon has been kayaking for years now but, this summer, he's embarking on his greatest journey yet. He is traveling down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh, PA to Cairo, IL – a trip of almost 1,000 miles. He was in Louisville this week participating in the Labor Day Hike, Bike, and Paddle.

He hopes to prove to himself - and others - that mental health struggles do not define him.

“A lot of people would be like 'Oh you're kayaking the whole Ohio River? That's crazy!' And I'm like yeah it is a little bit,” he said. “But I'm out here representing others that have a mental health condition. And if they want to seek help, just know that you're not alone.”

Solomon does have a tent in his kayak, but he’s had several people along the way reach out on Facebook, offering him a roof over his head and a real bed to sleep in. He likes to call these people his “River Angels”.

Throughout his journey, he is raising money for a youth development program in Cincinnati through a GoFundMe campaign. He is also planning on giving his kayak away to one of the donors to the campaign.

You can also follow Solomon's journey on his Facebook page, Kayaking 4 a Cause.

