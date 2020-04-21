With the coronavirus (COVID-19) creating a cause for concern from consumers, Walmart is providing a virtual tour to share the precautions its stores are taking.

In the video, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner can be seen touring one of the store's "Supercenters" and going over the various safety measures it has taken. Video of the tour, which was shot last weekend, can be viewed here or in the video player above.

According to Walmart, its stores have taken the following measures to address safety concerns:

Installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at checkout lanes.

Installing floor decals in stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

Taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.

Requiring associates wear masks or other face coverings at work and encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop in stores.

Making key services (like payment and pickup and delivery) completely contact-free.

Additionally, Walmart has made information available regarding its various safety measures available on its corporate website.

