MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The scene outside of the Middletown Kroger Saturday morning was like Black Friday at an electronics store.

Except instead of getting great deals on the latest technology, people just wanted essential items during this pandemic.

The sun wasn’t even out yet but the shoppers were, waiting in line to get into Kroger as soon as it opened.

“If you don’t get here early you don’t get the essentials,” shopper Melissa Sun said.

People began lining up down the street in front of Kroger at 6:45 a.m., and many were waiting in their warm cars, avoiding the 30 degree temperatures, before that.

“I got here around 6:30 a.m., been waiting ever since,” shopper Ben Lascurain said.

The store opened at 7 a.m,, and shoppers piled in, looking for a lot of the same things.

“The essentials, paper products,” said Lascurain. “But also just doing my regular grocery shopping so hopefully not everything is wiped out.”

Kroger Media Spokesperson Erin Grant says the distribution centers are not in danger of running out of items.

“We are churning out 30,000 cases an hour to our stores,” said Grant. “Our distribution center here in town is running 24/7.”

Items are restocked daily, but people who want to make sure they get the items they need aren’t taking any chances.

“I have a fair amount of anxiety like the rest of the folks do, we need to get what we need to get,” shopper Greg Ray said.

“I was thinking I could beat out the rest of the crowd later on,” Lascurain said.

No matter what happens in this time of uncertainty, Kroger wants people to know it is prepared to handle anything.

“Preparedness is on our DNA,” Grant said.

Kroger stores are closing earlier than normal. Hours vary, but in much of Louisville are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to give workers a chance to restock and clean the stores.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.