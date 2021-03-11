Kroger to offer annual memberships for $59 or $99

The program is called "Boost" and will provide customers free delivery and additional benefits like 2X fuel points.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger will be offering new annual memberships to customers as part of its loyalty programs. The program is called "Boost" and there will be two levels of memberships at $59 and $99 per year. Boost will provide customers free delivery and additional benefits like 2X fuel points up to $1 off per gallon.

The memberships will be available in all or parts of Indiana, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division.

The $59 per year membership allows customers to get delivery within 24 hours and the $99 per year membership will allow customers to receive their grocery delivery in as little as 2 hours.

Right now, customers pay $9.95 to $11.95 for a delivery. Kroger estimates the $59 membership will save a customer $663 per year. The $99 membership is to save customers $935 per year.

New members to either membership tier receive a one-time welcome kit worth over $100, featuring offers from Home Chef, Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost and Our Brands, offsetting the first-year cost of membership.

