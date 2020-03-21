LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beginning Monday, March 23, Kroger and Jay C Food Stores in the Kentuckiana area will adjust their service hours to 7am to 9pm daily.

This adjustment will balance the needs of our associates and allow more time for cleaning and replenishment, the store says.

Kroger and Jay C Food Stores in this same area are dedicating the first hour of operation, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers, as defined by the CDC.

“We know from the CDC that seniors and others with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness,” said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Louisville division. “Many of our shoppers have shared with us their concerns for this most vulnerable group, so we believe they will respect this decision and hold off their shopping during these times.”

Kroger and Jay C associates will assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.

