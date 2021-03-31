Jefferson Mall extends hours beginning Thursday

Beginning April 1, the mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Jefferson Mall will be expanding its operating hours. Beginning April 1, the mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“As we expand Jefferson Mall’s hours, we remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures to keep the community healthy,” Jefferson Mall Senior Marketing Director Sarah Robinson said.

Jefferson Mall issued a reminder that the Youth Escort Policy will continue to be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to close.

The policy requires that anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

