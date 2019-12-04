LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You can never have too many shoes, right? The addition of a new Zappos shoe store in Louisville will make buying them a whole lot easier.

A grand opening is being held on April 12 and you can be apart of the celebration.



From noon until 2 p.m. you can come to the new store, located at 9101 Minor Lane next to South Park View, and get some shoes.

There will be free food and drinks. The first 10 customers in line even got an exclusive first pick in the stockroom and took part in some in big savings.

