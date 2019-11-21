AUSTIN, Texas — Rodney Reed was set to be executed Wednesday night. However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution last Friday.

Reed remains on death row for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering Stacey Stites in Bastrop County 23 years ago. Now his case is back up for review with new witnesses that have come forward and new evidence that will be presented.

Debra Oliver, Stites's older sister, provided KVUE the following statement regarding the court's decision to halt Reed's execution:

"Today was supposed to be the day that this nightmare ended. Thanks to celebrities and politicians that didn't take the time to learn about the facts, today changed. Today we start fighting back, to get justice for ALL of Rodney Reed's victims."

Oliver has long believed Reed is guilty of Stites's murder.

The case will go back to the original trial court in Bastrop County. No date has been set yet for when the new evidence will be reviewed.

