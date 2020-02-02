NEW ALBANY, Ind. — After months of preparation, RecBar is set to open its New Albany location Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.

"Excited, nervous, a little bit of everything," one worker said, "but we’ve been hard at work for months getting this thing ready."

WHAS11's Abby Lutz got an inside look at the bar, with hundreds of games set up around the building. The location is home to one of the largest pinball collections in the country, and the largest pinball machine ever made.

“I want them to kind of flash back to their childhood," the owner said. "I mean with the artwork and all of the decor we have in here it’s kind of 80’s 90 retro throwback vibe.”

Workers said they have around 200 different arcade games in addition to a full bar and restaurant. Guests of all ages are invited to come, with any age welcome until 10 p.m.

The bar will also have a private room for parties. For menus and more information, visit RecBar812.com.

RELATED: First Jeffersonville Chick-fil-A opening Jan. 23

RELATED: Barry's Cheesesteaks says farewell to flagship location

RELATED: Second Biscuit Belly location now open in St. Matthews

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.