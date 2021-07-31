'Real-life' Spongebob SquarePants and Patrick Star spotted by marine scientists underwater

A yellow sponge and pink star were seen more than a mile under the surface of the Atlantic.

"F is for Friends who do stuff together...," and it looks like these two are real-life besties, at least in appearance.

Marine scientists spotted a "real-life" version of Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star more than a mile under the surface of the Atlantic.

Marine scientist Christopher Mah was watching a live feed from a submersible launched off the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer, according to NPR.

That's when he spotted the yellow sponge and pink sea star, a striking resemblance to the Nickelodeon cartoon characters.

"They're just a dead ringer for the cartoon characters," Mah tells NPR.

He tweeted out a picture.

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

Here's the kicker though.

Mah believes the creatures were seen near each other for a different reason. Apparently, sea stars like to feed on sponges.

"In all likelihood, the reason that starfish is right next to that sponge is because that sponge is just about to be devoured, at least in part," he told NPR.

Or maybe not. The sponge might be bright yellow because of its chemical defenses, Mah says.

Either way, it's pretty cool to see.

