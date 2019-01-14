PORTLAND, Ore. — Maurice Nichols, who goes by Nick, turned 100 years old on Sunday.

There was a big birthday party for the World War II veteran, with family and friends gathering at Nichols' American Legion Lodge in southeast Portland.

There was cake and balloons and KGW asked Nick about how he feels now that he's 100.

"I don't feel like 100," he said. When asked if there's a number he likes, Nick responded, "Oh, about 99."

He's got a pretty good sense of humor, wearing a hat that read "100 never looked so good."

Happy birthday, Nick!