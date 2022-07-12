Gunner, a bloodhound from a Virginia law enforcement agency, broke way during training Wednesday.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A K-9 that went missing during training Wednesday was found safely Thursday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office said.

Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.

Gunner was found safely Thursday, the sheriff's office said. He was cold and hungry, but not worse than that after being reunited with his handler. Gunner is from a law enforcement agency in Virginia.

"Cold, wet, hungry, tired but is in great health!" the York County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

