It turns out too much screen time could be making your four-legged friend sad.

A vet expert from the UK hints that paying more attention to your phone could cause doggy depression in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

Our attachment to our mobile devices means less time devoted to our pets, causing them to feel lonely and isolated. According to veterinary surgeon and founder of VetUK Iain Booth, dogs have a need for constant feedback and affirmation from their humans.

If your dog is looking for attention you’re too busy scrolling through your Instagram feed, he or she could feel anxious and confused. This anxiety could damage the emotional bonds people have with their pets.

Each dog deals with the stress differently. Some may wait until you’ve finished that round of Candy Crush, but others may act out to get your attention.

Can cats feel screen-time neglect too? Booth says yes, but it’s less prevalent in felines due to their independent nature.

