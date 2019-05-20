CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lacy is a three-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever from Colorado, but she has been working hard at Corpus Christi's Boots-n-Britches store.

"She brings much joy to our store. The customers love seeing her," Lacy's owner Lance Robertson said.

Lacy has a rough job; most of the time, she is lounging around enjoying a quick nap until she hears the register.

With the sound of a sale, Lacy jumps into action wanting to help in the best way she knows how.

"She likes to carry packages for people," Robertson said.

According to Robertson, he was shocked by Lacy's essential skills.

"I first wanted to know if she was trained to do that, but she just did it on her own," employee Macey Rakowitz said.

Sometimes Lacy's an overachiever trying to sniff out a raise.

"Some people actually when she goes to take their packages are a little startled, because sometimes she does her job too well. Also, she wants to take it if you ignore her, and you are at the counter, she's developed a new technique where she will tap you to let you know she's there to help," Robertson said.

Lacy's a sharp little girl whose actions could land her with an employee of the month.

While Lacy works for treats, she aims to please.

"She does it because it just brings joy," Robertson said.