Tails and Trails started in 2014 to save the dogs that are running out of time to find forever homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes.

One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia.

Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that are running out of time to find forever homes.

When a shelter has a dog they think can be saved, Tibbetts gets the call – day or night.

"I saw the need for a rescue to come in and take some of these poor souls that are euthanized otherwise," Tibbetts said. "They call us and say we've got this down here and they're at risk of being used. And so if we have room because we're foster-based, we will go ahead and pull the dog and take care of its medical needs."

Tails and Trails is approaching spending almost $100,000 per year on just medical expenses for the animals. That's not to mention the only truck they have to transport animals has almost 300,000 miles. The organization welcomes both donations and volunteers.

They have a team of about 100 volunteers. They foster, they raise money and drive all over just to save a dog.

Lori Ham is one of the volunteers, who also works tirelessly to get donations for the organization.

"Marie has been with [Tails and Trails] for several years. One year, just back and forth to Kentucky saving dogs, I think on her own personal car she put 6,000 miles," Ham said.

Since Tails and Trails started eight years ago, they've saved about 2,500 dogs that were not in loving homes.

On Oct. 15, Tails and Trails is hosting "Country Tails and Crafty Ales," an event at German Park benefiting the rescue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and is open to all, dogs included, with activities including a dog costume contest and raffle drawings.