LMPD rescues stranded lost dog from pond in Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal services is trying to locate the owner of a dog that was rescued in Shawnee Park.

The organization said they received a call on Tuesday about the dog and responded to the “strange run”.

It was found in the park near the water fountains, stranded on one of the islands inside of the pond.

LMPD said their River Patrol officers suited up and swam to rescue it.

They said it’s unclear how the dog got on the island but believe it must have been a family pet because it was “so sweet”.

“[It] didn’t growl or bark or anything,” LMPD said in a Facebook post.

Police said the dog didn’t have a collar or chip and if you’re missing this animal, to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services.

