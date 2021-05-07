Volunteers comfort animals afraid of fireworks with treats, children's stories at Kentucky Humane Society

With much of the area lighting the skies with fireworks on the 4th of July, volunteers comforted animals to distract them from the noise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July holiday had many in the community celebrating for a chance to finally get together in large gatherings weeks after restrictions were lifted.

However, the day wasn’t so friendly for our furry friends.

Volunteers spent time at the Kentucky Humane Society shelter Sunday night, comforting animals that were afraid of the fireworks.

Shelter officials said volunteers distributed special treats and read children’s books to distract the animals from the noise.

“Many pets fell fast asleep on their beds – some even snoring,” a Facebook post read, recapping the moment.

The post, shared widely on social media, earned praise from the community for the good deed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.