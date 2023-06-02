Did you brush your dog's teeth today? Here's why you should

Not only does periodontal disease affect your pet's mouth, but it can also compromise their kidneys, heart and liver.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Chances are you are not cleaning your furry friend's teeth as often as you should be.

You're not alone.

Dr. Rachael Campbell, medical director for Pet Wellness Clinics, said dental disease affects eight out of 10 pets and is the most untreated disease for our animals.

However, Campbell understands dental care for pets may not always be top of mind.

"It's hard enough to brush our own teeth and our kids' teeth and everybody's teeth," Campbell said.

That's where National Pet Dental Health Month comes into play.

Campbell said the February event serves as a good reminder to all pet owners to take steps to protect their pet's dental health.

"Especially with pets, it is very hard to even know sometimes how infected their teeth can be, even from the outside," Campbell said.

Not only does periodontal disease affect your pet's mouth, but it can also compromise their kidneys, heart and liver.

Signs of pet dental disease

Bad breath

Loose and/or discolored teeth

Drooling or dropping food from the mouth

Bleeding from the mouth

Loss of appetite or loss of weight

Campbell said oral care for pets starts at home, just like it does for people.

"Any way that you can be proactive in doing that at home, that is going to be beneficial to them," Campbell said.

That includes brushing your pet's teeth using brushes and paste designed for animals.

"They actually have doggie toothbrushes and doggie toothpaste that tastes good," Campbell said. "It's, like, liver-flavored or something gross from our standpoint, but there are different flavors for dogs, depending on what they may like."

There are also finger brushes and dental wipes available for pets.

"You do not want to use human toothpaste," Campbell said. "You want to use toothpaste that is made for dogs and cats."

Speaking of our feline friends, Campbell said caring for their dental health is important too, and starting young may ease any anxiety from your pet.

"Cats are hard," Campbell said. "Getting in there and messing with their mouth and their ears and their feet. We talk about that a lot as kittens and puppies."

Experts say daily brushing is ideal, but one or two times a week has proven effective.

At a pet clinic, veterinarian teams can perform professional cleanings and exams.

"When we do dental X-rays in pets, there are so many pets that can be a huge problem that you just can't see if you don't have X-rays," Campbell said.

Campbell realizes price can be a concern for pet owners. She recommends prioritizing a teeth cleaning for now as a good start.