It must be Magic! Dog found shot in Louisville makes remarkable recovery, finds 'fur-ever' family

It has been eight months since Magic was found in the Parkland neighborhood shot in the head. He kept fighting through injuries and now has a fur-ever home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A German Shepherd puppy found shot last winter has made a remarkable recovery.

Magic was found on Hale Avenue in January with a bullet wound to his head.

Louisville Metro Animal Services said the bullet had entered his eye, traveled through his nasal cavity and passed through his tongue before breaking his jaw.

A veterinary team from the Kentucky Humane Society performed surgery on Magic and were able to close his wounds and repair his tongue.

Magic could not eat due to severe pain and was given baby food until he was able to move to soft puppy food.

They said once Magic was able to eat on his own, he became a foster and went to live with a KHS staffer until he could heal from the physical and emotional trauma.

“Magic showed us that his loving, attentive personality has no bounds, despite all that he suffered at the hands of humans. He greets friends and strangers alike with kisses, and happily trots around with his favorite toys all day long,” KHS said in a statement.

Eight months after experiencing that horrific act, Magic’s sweetness put a spell on his “fur-ever” family. His new family decided to try a "Foster First" adoption -- a method where adopters get acclimated with animals for two weeks before finalizing an adoption.

KHS said they fell in love with him and finalized the adoption on Aug. 10.

