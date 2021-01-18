Louisville's new dog park bar 'PG&J's' opens Tuesday

There will be space for both humans and dogs to drink and play. The Highlands bar also raises money for local rescue organizations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Louisville business is making sure you never have to leave your dog at home while you enjoy a night out.

This week, PG&J's Dog Bar is opening in the Highlands.

“We have three rescue dogs, Paco, Ginnie and J Roddy. That’s what PG&J stands for,” owner Gina Nobles said.

Nobles adopted her dogs when she lived in Texas, where she was a member of a dog park bar.

“It was a great combination of a place where humans can socialize and so can the dogs,” Nobles said.

She decided to bring the idea back to Louisville.

PG&J’s Dog Bar will open to both two legged and four legged friends on Jan. 19.

The park has an area for smaller dogs, 20-pounds and under, so everyone can play safely.

There are a few rules before the dogs can start playing.

“Your dog must be spayed or neutered, over four months of age and current on all vaccinations,” Nobles said. You can read the full list of rules here.

Dogs can either get a daily, monthly or yearly membership. There is a discounted membership before the grand opening – where your dog can become a founding “forePAWther” of the bar.

“The reason we have memberships is for the upkeep of the play yard, for cleanliness and toys for the dogs,” managing partner Julie Christine said.

Tuesday’s opening is bringing another special surprise in the form of some sweet, salty, spicy or savory treats.

Melanie Fischer started Froggy’s Popcorn in 2018 with the mission of giving back to animal shelters.

Fischer will be bringing her movie theater and gourmet popcorn truck to PG&J’s from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day.

“This month we’re partnered with the Shamrock Foundation,” Fischer said. “Twenty-five cents of every bag sold is donated to the Shamrock Foundation.”

Not only will PG&J’s be offering cocktails and coffee – it will also be supporting five local rescue organizations including the Kentucky Humane Society, MisPits and Friends Rescue, My Dog Eats First, The Arrow Fund, and Dogs Helping Heroes.

