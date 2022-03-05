LMAS reaches maximum shelter capacity, offers free animal adoptions, waived unclaimed pet fees

Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering waived redemption fees for unclaimed pets through March 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services announced this week the shelter has reached maximum capacity and is looking to reduce its kennel population.

The agency said it would be offering free adoptions for large, adult dogs over 40lbs through the end of March. LMAS is also waiving redemption fees for unclaimed pets through March 15.

Large dogs that are adopted during this period come with a free dog crate and are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have received all their vaccinations.

While adoption fees are waived, LMAS said there is still a review and approval process.

"LMAS has worked very hard to maintain its status as a No-Kill Shelter for time and space," Interim Shelter Director Ashley Book said. "We're asking owners who are searching for a missing pet to visit the shelter."

The shelter said that fees for unclaimed pets would only be waived for those with no prior violations. Court fees will not be waived, however.

"LMAS will work with owners who have outstanding balances and want to reclaim their pet," the agency said in a press release.

Impounded pets can be claimed Monday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. at the LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter.

To adopt a new furry friend, visit LMAS' Animal House Adoption Center, located at 3516 Newburg Road, from 12-6 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome.

You can view adoptable or stray pets currently at LMAS by clicking here.

