Looking for your 'pawfect' valentine? LMAS wants to help

Crates not only give dogs a place to escape while they adjust to their new environment, it also gives them a place to go to stay out of mischief.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is giving new dog owners a free crate if they adopt a pet that weighs 40-pounds or more.

This promotion will last until Feb. 14 or when supplies run out thanks to funding from PetSmart Charities according to a recent press release.

LMAS spokesperson Teeya Barnes said this promotion has been successful in the past.

“Adopters not only recognize the many benefits of dog crates, they appreciate not having to purchase one. That’s an incredible value when combined with free adoptions for approved adopters,” Barnes said.

Dogs in a new home can be stressed because of the new environment and people. Crates provide a safe place to retreat while the dog adjusts and learns to feel safe in the new space.

They are also great for keeping dogs out of mischief when left unsupervised and help with trips to the vet's office.

The Pay It Forward Free Adoptions (PIF) Program allows LMAS to waive adoption fees for adult dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more according to the press release.

The adoption center welcomes walk-ins from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.