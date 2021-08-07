Louisville Metro Animal Services offering free pet adoptions as part of nationwide 'Empty the Shelters' push

Starting July 9 to July 11, LMAS is waiving fees for adoptions of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at the Animal House Adoption Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're thinking about getting a pet to add to the family or for yourself, here's a great opportunity to do it and not have to pay the adoption fees.

Starting July 9 to July 11, LMAS is waiving fees for adoptions of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at the Animal House Adoption Center. The center is located at 3516 Newburg Road.

Animal House will be open Friday from 12-7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 pm.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. In addition, Jefferson County adopters will receive a free, one-year pet license, thanks to a donation from the non-profit, Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS).

The center says meet and greets are mandatory for families with children prior to adoption. Dog and cat testing are available upon request. Adopters are asked to bring or purchase a collar and leash for dogs, and a crate for cats.

LMAS has not participated in an adoption event since before the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’re excited to reopen the doors to potential adopters who could not walk through our facility to meet adoptable pets for a year because of COVID-19,” said Teeya Barnes, LMAS Public Information Specialist. “The Empty the Shelter’s event is a great way to welcome back the public and encourage people to adopt instead of shopping for a pet.”

LMAS has dropped pet redemption fees for all of July. The agency made the announcement at the beginning of the month.

