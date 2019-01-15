LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Louisville Metro Animal Services say time is running out to register, if you own a pet pig.

They say Metro Council has amended an ordinance, revising requirements for pigs kept as pets in Jefferson County and has given owners a grace period to comply with the law.

The requirements listed in that ordinance include:

Pigs must weigh less than 200-pounds and be under 22-inches.

The maximum of three pigs are allowed if you have less than .5 acres.

As many as 7 pigs can be kept on .5 to 2-acres.

There are no limits if you have 2 or more acres.

Those who do not registered their pigs by the Jan. 28 deadline and could face fines.

If you have any questions concerning the ordinance, you are asked to email LMAS Animal Control Division at animals@louisvilleky.gov or visit the animal shelter offices at 3705 Manslick Road.