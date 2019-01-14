LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville family is celebrating after their video took home top prize on ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Louisville natives Steve and Melissa Healey appeared on Sunday night’s telecast with their entry “Excited Treat Taker.”

In the clip, it shows their three excited dogs jumping up and down for a chance to catch a treat.

One dog, in particular, a 13-year-old chocolate lab named Mocha, has had trouble catching treats in the past.

Melissa explained to host Alfonso Ribeiro that due Mocha’s hip dysplasia, it’s been a while since Mocha has caught a treat.

After a couple of tries, Mocha finally catches the treat and literally jumps for joy in a very cute moment.

“Well, when she caught it I went ‘Oh my God, she caught it!’ I went running upstairs to him and said, ‘Steve, Mocha finally caught a treat,'” she said.

The Healey’s won $10,000 for their entry but now have a shot at $100,000 in the next competition round.

America’s Funniest Home Videos has been running for 28 seasons and can be seen on ABC on Sundays at 7 p.m.