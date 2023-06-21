Warm weather, friends and a cool beverage. It's outdoor patio season. Some establishments are dog-friendly, but is your pup patio-ready?

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The weather we've been waiting for is finally here, and there's nothing like meeting up with friends and family at an outdoor restaurant or bar patio -- and more establishments are now letting you bring your dog along.

Just as you need to be on your best behavior while out socializing, so does your furbaby. What does that entail? We sought out our trusted trainer, Valarie Ross-Smith of Sits 'n Wiggles Dog Training for a lesson in puppy patio etiquette.

We met up at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, which is known for its restaurants, shops and pet-friendly policies, making for a great meet-up spot.

The concept of taking your dog to an outdoor patio is so popular, Smith even teaches a class on it.

"Some pros are that your dog gets to get out and do some fun things, be enriched and hang out with you," Smith said.

But lack of preparation can lead to a stressed and distracted companion. And then it's no fun for for you either. So here's Smith's advice:

"Be prepping and test it out before you go on a Friday night to visit a busy patio, find somewhere like this, earlier in the day where it's a little quieter," Smith said of the picnic table and gathering space we settled in for our demonstration. "It's a great starting point to see, 'Is this something that's appropriate for my dog to do?' Not every dog enjoys it. Not every dog is appropriate for it," said Smith. If your dog is reactive to other dogs or humans, the patio is not for them.

If you do think your dog would do well, the first thing to do is make sure they know "down, stay" or "go to place." For Gracie it was a small rug that she was content to lie down on while Smith spoke.

Practice the command before your go out. Smith suggests doing it while you are eating at your kitchen table or dining room table. You can even do it on your own backyard patio, and have a friend or two join you.

Once you have mastered that, it's time to head out -- but not without your dog's "go" bag. Here is what Val suggests you bring:

Doggy "Go" Bag

Bowl: Collapsible or travel (some patios offer water bowls, but it's always good to have your own in case they don't. Plus, communal bowls can be a breeding ground for bacteria, that can lead to gastrointestinal issues.)

Water

Poop bags: This is a no-brainer. Responsible pet parents always come prepared.

Enrichment toys: This helps your dog stay busy while learning to relax in a new environment with lots of smells and people and maybe other pets to check out!

Gracie stayed busy with her Kong filled with her favorite peanut butter.

"If we're sitting down with friends and while we're eating, the dog can get bored. So we want to make sure that we're providing them with things to do to really help them just hang out and be comfortable next to us," Smith explained.

Now, let's talk about that leash!

"I highly recommend not using something like a flexi-lead. You want that fixed-length leash," she said.

Smith says her favorite to use in this situation is a waist leash.

"I have my hands-free for my foods and my drinks, but she's on a limited leash where she, if she does get up and move around, she's not gonna be bothering other customers."

A few other dos and don't's:

Take a break if needed. If your dog is not settling down or seems anxious, get up and take them for a quick walk.

It's OK to politely say "no" to other people who may want to come up and pet your dog. In fact, experts say do this the first few times you go out. Remember, you are training your dog and you want to avoid too much stimulation until they become pros.

On the flipside, don't let your dog bother others. This is why "place" or "down, stay" are so important. And there's nothing more embarrassing than being asked to leave a restaurant patio.

Limit your time. Even well-behaved highly trained dogs have a limit. Keep patio time short in the beginning. You can gradually increase it, but always keep your dog's well-being in mind.

Shade is a must.

Weather: If it's a scorcher, there is poor air quality or storms in the forecast, skip it. No patio is ever worth your pup's health and safety.